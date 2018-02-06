Chicopee Police looking for missing man

Police in Chicopee are looking for the public's help in locating a missing man.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that 38-year-old Kenneth Francis has been missing since Tuesday, January 30.

Francis is about 5'11" tall, weighs 145 pounds, and has brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a hoodie, and gray Adidas sneakers.

Wilk noted that Francis' family is concerned for his well-being.

Francis could be in the Holyoke area and is believed to be driving a Nissan Pathfinder with Mass. registration 6EJ517.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chicopee Police at (413) 594-1740.

