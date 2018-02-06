Springfield Police searching for church break-in suspect

Police are looking for the public's help in identifying a break-in suspect.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that on January 13, a suspect broke into the Faith United Church on Sumner Avenue.

"The suspect stole from the collections bowl and damaged the door," Walsh explained.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Springfield Police Major Crimes at (413) 787-6355, Det. Eric Ganley by email at eganley@springfieldpolice.net, or 'Text-a-Tip' to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.

