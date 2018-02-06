Snow storm preparations underway

New England is getting ready for yet another snow storm on Wednesday.

Not only were public works departments getting ready, people were heading out to stores a day before the storm to grab their essentials.



“People are getting ready for the storm. Here at Big Y we take a lot of precautions and we make plans to bring in extra product, extra loads, extra people," said Big Y Store Director Mike Messer.



He told Western Mass News that some of those extra products include storm essentials.



“Bread and milk as you know, but also batteries and flashlights," Messer added.



As people rushed to stock up their refrigerators, the Department of Transportation is also getting ready, reminding drivers to clear snow and ice from your car, including by the tailpipe, before heading out.

They also urge drivers to use your breaks carefully, and leave plenty of room for stopping.

You can dial 511 to hear real-time conditions before heading out, and make sure to give plow trucks plenty of room to make the roads safer for you.



If possible, the Mass. DOT recommends staying home.

“I usually go to the senior center for lunch and play bingo but I believe that the way they’re talking, it’s gonna be too much snow to go out," said West Springfield resident Ruth Galarneau.



In preparation for the storm, Peter Pan has canceled some of their bus schedules. Click the link here to view the list of service changes.

