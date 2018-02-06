Northampton choral group featured in big game commercial

Among the dozens of ads that aired during the big game, one of them featured a group from western Massachusetts.

Young@Heart - a local choral group based in Florence - was featured in E*TRADE’s ad, “This is Getting Old”, which ran during Sunday's game.

Mark Guglielmo, Young@Heart's director of operations, told Western Mass News that they were approached by advertising agency MullenLowe and worked alongside them and film directors Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris.

The ad aired during the second quarter of the game and featured the group's rendition of Harry Belafonte’s "Banana Boat Song."

"Young@Heart’s vocals were recorded by Dan Richardson on a mobile studio rig at Young@Heart’s rehearsal space and by Beta Petrol personnel at SpiritHouse Studios in Northampton," Guglielmo explained.

The commercial - which tackles retirement savings using elderly firefighters, lifeguards and disc jockeys - has garnered acclaim from USA Today, CNN and others.

