State DPW unable to fill potholes on Rt. 10 in Southampton

With the long and cold winter we have had, pot holes have been a major problem in western Massachusetts.

On Tuesday, crews from the Mass. DOT were out to make repairs on a particularly bad stretch of Route 10 in Southampton.

People who frequently drive on Route 10 near the Southampton Fire Department told Western Mass News that area is filled with potholes, and something needed to be done.



"It's like corrugated cardboard to drive on it. You have to swerve to miss things but they are doing their best, they are trying hard," said Sandie Mann.

The scheduled repairs were not complete as the pavement never showed up, and now there's no specific timeline of when the State DPW will be back, according to Southampton Police.

"So now the area is cleaned up but the roadway is just as bad as it was for travel in that section. Signage was asked for until the area is repaired to alert motorists. State DPW advised it would be looked into. They then stated that there might be some left over material from a job elsewhere this evening. If so, it will be used to patch the area. " Southampton Police wrote on their Facebook page.

Southampton Police urge drivers to use caution if you are heading on that section of Route 10.

You can report potholes in your area by contacting the Mass DOT by calling 857-368-4636 or by visiting their website here.