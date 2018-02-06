West Springfield girl hailed a hero following house fire

A West Springfield girl is hailed a hero after alerting her family to a fire.

Julia, a fifth-grade student, discovered smoke in her kitchen. An oven fire was quickly contained in those critical moments before it could spread.

The young girl was honored at Fausey Elementary School on Tuesday by the State’s Fire Marshal, West Springfield Fire Department, and Mayor William Reichelt.

Firefighter Brina Fondi teaches fire safety at the school. She also responded to the fire at Julia’s home. She says this serves as a prime example of the value in fire safety instruction.

“I think that it’s really getting across to them. Then, you see something like this, someone does the right thing. I couldn’t be prouder,” said Fondi.

