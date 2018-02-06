Plow drivers rush to get last minute repairs ahead of storm

In the hours before a storm like the one we are expecting on Wednesday, plow truck drivers and landscapers turn on their equipment only to realize they need a quick fix.

Mike Cashman, the owner of Ken's Auto Sales in Holyoke told Western Mass News he was happy to step in and help his customers who needed last minute repairs on Tuesday.

So far this year, Cashman said business has been doing very well as sales are up 30 percent from last year.

"We did about $450,000 worth of sales between November 1 and December 31," said Cashman.

He noted his business is doing so well partly because of an early winter, so Cashman hopes the snow keeps falling.

"We need some snow to continue now for parts and service," he noted.

While some people are hoping for spring and are dreading for the snow to come, Cashman said he feels grateful.

Some cities and towns are already declaring parking bans so that those plow trucks can do their job.

Visit the link here to see if there's a parking ban in your town or city before you park your car and settle in for the night.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.