Students in Palmer raise money in order to go to prom

While prom is still several months away, students in one western Massachusetts town are already looking to prepare for it, particularly the cost.

Prom is a big deal for juniors in Palmer since it's the only prom held for high school students.

Between the hair, makeup, outfits, tickets, and rides, teens are spending an average of more than $600 on prom.

Faculty and staff at Palmer High School told Western Mass News they don't want the cost to keep any student away from the big night so today they have set up a pizza-selling fundraiser to help.

The cost for one ticket is $80, and one student at Palmer High School explained to Western Mass News how the fundraiser works.

"I think it's a really good idea, a great opportunity for kids who can't pay if they sell 15 then it's a free prom ticket," said Palmer High School Junior Kayli Philibotte.

If a student sells 30 pizzas, or other Little Caesars food items they can cover their date's ticket.

"Prom is something that is once in a lifetime and it is important that they are able to do that," said Palmer High School Principal Sue North.

They also discussed if students need help getting funds together for a dress or a tux to reach out to staff.

The school also has plans for a glam room where several hairstylists and makeup artists will volunteer to help students get ready for the big night.

If you would like to donate a prom dress, a tux, or to sign up to volunteer the night of prom, call 413-283-6511.

