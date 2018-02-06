Springfield residents concerned for safety following ongoing issue with neighbor's pit bull

Ongoing issues with a dog in one Springfield neighborhood first had neighbors angry because the post office wouldn’t deliver their mail. And now, they’re scared.

Mail is being delivered again, but the dog is still at the home on College Street.

This past Friday, the dog supposedly had another incident with a person living in an adjacent apartment.

Neighbors told Western Mass News they’re concerned the next possible attack could be more severe.

"I actually was just pulling up and going to door and heard her screaming 'get the dog off me help me, help me," said Porter.



She said she ran to the front of the house where she noticed a woman that was yelling for help.

Thomas J. O'Connor Spokesperson Pam Peebles confirmed with Western Mass News the dog had either scratched or nipped someone.

Peebles said the dog is on a home quarantine for 10 days.

"Its going to attack again. They don't take heat to things until something happens, seriously, and [I] don't want that [to] happen. Springtime is coming kids [are] here and [if the] dog got loose and owner has no control over it," Porter noted.



This isn't the first time the pit bull has caused issues in the neighborhood.

In November, 28 residents on College Street had their mail interrupted for more than a month after the post office said the dog bit one carrier and lunged at another.

Peebles said the dog is quarantined because it has to be observed for 10 days to rule out rabies.

She explained that the state rabies guidelines strongly encourages the quarantine be done at the animal's home. Peebles noted the pit bull did receives its rabies shot.

The property owner told Western Mass News the tenants lease will expire in April and he is not letting her renew it.

