Steve Wynn steps down as CEO of Wynn Resorts - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Steve Wynn steps down as CEO of Wynn Resorts

By Jethro Mullen

HONG KONG (CNNMoney) -- Steve Wynn has stepped down as CEO of Wynn Resorts, the company said late Tuesday.

"The Board of Directors of Wynn Resorts reluctantly announced today that it accepted the resignation of Steve Wynn as CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors," Wynn Resorts said in a statement.

Wynn has come under pressure over allegations of sexual misconduct, which he has denied.

