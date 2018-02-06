Gang member found guilty of murder to be sentenced Wednesday

A member of the Latin Kings Street gang that was found guilty of first degree murder is expected to be sentenced on Wednesday.

According to Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni, Lee Rios was found guilty by a jury last Friday for the murder of Kenneth Lopez on March 24, 2015 in Springfield.

Another man by the name of Jonathan Guevera has also been charged in connection to Lope'z murder, and is expected to go on trial later this year.

D.A. Gulluni said both Rios and Guevera were known members of the Latin Kings Street gang.

Rios is expected to be sentenced Wednesday morning at 9:30 a.m.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and provide the latest updates both on-air and online.

