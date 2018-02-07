Cities and towns prepare for more winter weather

Plows and sand trucks at DPW’s across the area are firing up, ready to tackle another storm.

Crews in Springfield typically get started the night before, pre-treating roads for the early morning commute.

It not only keeps things clear, it also helps prevent roads from freezing over.

Crews in Ludlow and Westfield are also known to pre-treat roads before bringing in private contractors to plow streets once the snow starts to come down.

On the highways, Mass DOT has been prepping for the storm, too, pre-treating the Mass Pike, I-91 and others with brine and magnesium chloride to reduce the chance of freezing as well.

Mass DOT has more than 15,000 miles of roadway to keep safe across the Commonwealth, and when the going gets tough, they’ll have hundreds of staff operating more than 4,000 pieces of snow equipment.

As for how residents are preparing?

Plenty of people packed Big Y on Tuesday stocking up on the essentials, like: bread, eggs and milk.

But that’s not all. Store directors told Western Mass News flashlights and batteries have been big seller, too.

Stores have extra staff on hand, and ordered plenty of back stock to keep shelves full, as waves of families come in for any last minute must haves. This includes grabbing rock salt or ice melt for the sidewalks around your home.

It was a steady pace once again at AW Browns in East Longmeadow, though not quite as busy as other storms this year. The store’s owner, Tom Wheeler, said most of these products, sand included, are used as a post-storm treatment.

And those plow trucks? Those have to be ready to go, too. Five trucks needed last minute repairs before the storm hits later today.

At Ken’s Auto in Holyoke, the shop owner said he typically gets private contractors and landscapers who are plowing roads during the storm.

