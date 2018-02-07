Water main break closes road in Longmeadow

A road in Longmeadow is still closed following a water main break Tuesday night.

According to the Longmeadow Police Department the work is still being done on Wolf Swamp Road and detours remain in place.

Right now, Wolf Swamp Road is closed between Inverness Lane and Dunsany Drive.

Police said they did not know of a timetable on these repairs.

Western Mass News will update this story as more information becomes available.

