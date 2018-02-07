Casino regulators seen continuing probe after Wynn resigns

BOSTON (AP) - State gambling regulators are expected to continue their probe of Wynn Resorts following the resignation of the company's chairman and chief executive, Steve Wynn.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission launched an investigation last month after sexual misconduct allegations surfaced against Wynn, whose company is building a $2.4 billion resort casino in Everett.

The matter is expected to be discussed at the commission's regularly-scheduled meeting on Wednesday.

A spokeswoman for Republican Gov. Charlie Baker says he believes it was the "right decision" for Wynn to end his relationship with the company on Tuesday, in light of the "disturbing allegations" against him. Baker also said he supports the commission's ongoing review.

Wynn Resorts says it remains fully committed to the construction of Wynn Boston Harbor, which is scheduled to open in June 2019.

