Easthampton crews working to clear the city's roads

Snow is falling across the area, including in Hampshire County.

The flakes started to fall heavily right around 10 a.m. Wednesday in Easthampton.

The city is prepared for five inches of snow, but it's that possibility of freezing rain later on that they're concerned about.

Right now, the city is working on sanding the roads with five sanders out right now.

As the snow continues to fall, crews are not going to begin plowing until there's more of an accumulation.

The director of the department of public works told Western Mass News that he wants residents to wait for the city to plow the streets before they begin clearing their driveways.

He also asked people to help out by clearing storm drains and fire hydrants.

Again, the biggest challenge for the DPW today is that freezing rain forecasted for later this afternoon.

That wintry mix is why Mountain Road closed at noon today.

It will be opened again about five hours after the snow stops, so it's likely it will be back open for tomorrow morning's commute.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.