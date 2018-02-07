Springfield DPW crews preparing for snow and ice

Local DPW crews are ready for the snow and ice.

The area's biggest snow plowing operation is in Springfield.

It's going to be a busy afternoon at the Springfield DPW.

Snow started falling just before 10 a.m. Wednesday.

As of noon, the city was sending out its salting and sanding trucks to pre-treat the roads before the plows are sent out.

Once the pre-treating is done and the snow starts to accumulate, the city will send out its plow trucks. That includes the 20 city plow trucks.

DPW director Chris Cignoli told Western Mass News the city also has more than 150 private private contractors to help plow the streets.

It will be a challenge today because of the changeover later to freezing rain.

"The real big concern is about rain, freezing rain, amount of ice. The forecast has slightly changed for a little less snow, but a lot more ice, so that effects how we go about treatment and how we go about plowing," Cignoli explained.

It's a big job. There are more than a thousand lane miles to clear and treat in Springfield.

Cignoli said that he expects the plows to hit the streets early this afternoon.

