2 off-duty firefighters rescue father and son that fell through ice in Easthampton

Two off-duty Chicopee firefighters jumped into action when they saw a father and son in danger.

Matthew Turgeon and Michael Croteau were enjoying a day off on Nashawannuck Pond in Easthampton.

"We were just out ice fishing and we heard this weird noise," said Turgeon.



They turned to see a man had fallen through the ice, and a two-year-old boy crying for help.



"I'm trying to get the little boy to come toward me so he was away from the hole. That is when he went in. I went in after him," said Turgeon.



A ladder happened to be on shore. Croteau dragged it to the ice while Turgeon pushed the young boy away from the icy water.

Croteau then pulled the father and Turgeon out to safety.



"Right place at the right time," said Turgeon.



The firefighters told Western Mass News they were simply glad that they were able to help.



"We weren't even supposed to be there. We were going to a different place and we just happened to go back to this one," said Turgeon.



The father and son were taken to Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton for observation.

The incident also serves as a reminder to always be cautious before heading out on the ice.

