Father, child rescued after falling through ice into Easthampton pond

A father and child had to be rescued after falling through the ice of an Easthampton pond.

Easthampton Police said that around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, an 911 call was received reporting a person who had fallen through the ice on Nashawannuck Pond.

Officers and firefighters arrived and found that a 31-year-old man and his two year old son were crossing the pond when the ice broke and the two became submerged in the water.

People nearby saw the two fall into the pond, called 911, and helped get the pair out of the water.

Both were checked out by paramedics on-scene and were then transported to an area hospital to be evaluated.

"While this incident could have been much worse, it is a good opportunity to remind the community that ice on the City waterways is not safe to be on, and urge everyone to STAY OFF THE ICE," police noted.

