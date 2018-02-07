Snow and icy mix poses challenge for DPW crews to clear roads

Heavy snowfall hit western Massachusetts in the late morning hours on Wednesday which turned into freezing rain in the afternoon in Hampshire County.

While public works departments work to clear the roads, they also prepared for a change in precipitation in the afternoon.

Joseph Pipczynski, the Director of Easthampton's Department of Public Works told Western Mass News the mixture of snow, sleet, and rain presented challenges.



"We're gonna be overwhelmed for a while, we're gonna be over matched. Mother nature will do that to us but eventually we'll get there and we'll do it. The big challenge is the freezing rain," Pipczynski said.



Throughout Hampshire and Franklin Counties, public works departments said they were all mainly concerned about that late afternoon freezing rain.



In Easthampton, the Public Works Department is prepared for about 5 inches of snow. In Hadley, they're expecting 2 and a half before the slush comes in, and in Northampton they're ready for anywhere from 4 to 8 inches.

As you head into Franklin County, public works crews in Deerfield and Greenfield said they're ready for 6 to 8 inches of snow.

Mountain Road in Easthampton closed at noon because of this continuing precipitation, and it will likely be open by Thursday morning's commute.

Western Mass News will continue our team coverage of this storm at 6 p.m. on ABC40.

