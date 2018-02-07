One person hospitalized following Springfield fire

One person has been taken to the hospital after a fire at a Springfield apartment building.

Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield's fire commissioner, said that fire broke out in the kitchen of a second floor apartment at 91-93 Pine Street in Springfield around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday.

One resident was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The first and second floor have extensive damage.

The top two floors remain unaffected and those residents will be able to return home tonight.

The Red Cross is assisting those families displaced by the fire.

Leger said that damage is estimated at approximately $30,000.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

