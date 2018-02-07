Fines possible for not clearing your sidewalk

With more snow comes the thing we all dread: clearing it.

In the city of Holyoke, there's more to be done than just your driveway.

An ordinance passed by the city and enforced by police is in effect.

It requires that you clear your sidewalk within 24 hours of any measurable snow.

Police tell Western Mass News that it's a safety issue and it does not matter if there's an inch or a foot on the ground.

They said that if you're found to be in violation, there is a price to pay.

"Sometimes, we get complaints of people not shoveling their sidewalks. The penalty is a $25 fine based on a city ordinance," said Holyoke Police Lt. Larry Cournoyer.

Police said that even if you're gone on vacation and it snows, you'll be responsible for the property, so it's important to pay attention to forecasts or be in communication with a friend to help you out.

Police also add that if you have a fire hydrant on your property, it's important to clear that off as well.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.