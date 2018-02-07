Part of Rt. 57 in Granville remains closed following tractor trailer crash

A portion of Route 57 in Granville is closed after the front end of a tractor trailer appeared to have slid off the road.

Granville Police report that that crash is in the area of Wendy's Road and as a result, Route 57 is closed between North Lane and Barnard Road.

According to the Granville Fire Department, no injuries were reported.

"Only residents who can access their homes prior to the accident are being allowed through," police noted in a Facebook post.

Motorists are being advised to seek alternate routes if possible.

Police expect that section of road to be closed for several hours.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.