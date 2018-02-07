Lia Surprise Squad helps teacher's classroom destroyed by burst pipe

A pipe bursting at Belcher School in Chicopee sent water gushing into three classrooms back in December.

In one kindergarten classroom, ruining hundreds of books and supplies collected over 25 years.

Our Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad learned of the issue and they're giving the class a different kind of break.

Last December, a radiator pipe burst at Belcher School in Chicopee.

With water rushing into the classroom and temps rising to 95 degrees, the break caused $5,000 in damage, directly effecting Mrs. Huard's kindergarten classroom

The burst ruined 25 years of accrued supplies including books, games, and decorations, so the Surprise Squad is restocking the classroom.

With 25 years of teaching experience, Mrs. Huard is an inspiration to a countless number of Chicopee students and to her sister, Sue Spiry.

"This is my sister, Laurie. She's 11 months younger than I and she's my hero, she really is. She takes care of kids," Spiry said.

It's Spiry who put her thinking cap on and wrote to our Surprise Squad for help after the classroom was washed away

"It was the books and all her hard work - everything she laminated, the decor, everything melted and was gone," Spiry added.

Mrs. Huard told Western Mass News that the school provided new supplies, but couldn't replace the learning environment she's created over the years.

"The part that's disheartening is we make all of our stuff. This is Mrs. Kneeland, she's my right hand man for 24 years, so for both of us, it was overwhelming because it was stuff we made for the classroom," Huard said.

That's where we stepped in with supplies, a $100 Target gift card and posters, a picture, and picture books from the Eric Carle Museum in Amherst.

We brought old books to help replenish the 375 that were ruined and new ones!

"You know...what after 25 years, it's nice to read a new book," Huard added.

If you'd like to nominate someone for a visit from the Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad, email surprisesquad@westernmassnews.com.

