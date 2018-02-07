Springfield raid leads to 1 arrest; over 800g of un-cut heroin seized

Local and federal law enforcement agencies are continuing their efforts to combat the heroin epidemic.

On Tuesday, authorities raided two locations in Springfield which lead to the arrest of 44-year-old Arquelio Cajigas, and 816 grams of un-cut heroin being taken off the streets.

According to Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni, police recovered the un-cut heroin, a grinder, scales, and packaging material from 96 Sherman Street.

Gulluni noted that 800 grams of heroin has an estimated street value of $400,000 and can yield up to approximately 80,000 bags of packaged heroin.

At the second location on 589 Bay Street, police allegedly seized a 9MM Taurus hand gun, two magazines, ammunition, and approximately $35,000.

Cajigas was charged with trafficking class A substance, illegal possession of a firearm without a FID card, possession of ammunition without a FID card, and operating a motor vehicle after license suspension.

Gulluni said the raids were conducted by members of the Hampden County Narcotics Task Force consisting of the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Hampden District Attorney's Office, the Springfield Police Department Narcotics Unit, and Homeland Security Investigations.

