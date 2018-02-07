Snow and ice mix makes for tricky cleanup across W. Mass

Wednesday's storm dumped more ice than snow in many areas of western Massachusetts.

The ice hat posed a big problem for the evening commute for some, and now school districts are trying to get ready for classes on Thursday.

Western Massachusetts looked more like a sheet of ice after we got hit with snow, then freezing rain which left streets and driveways glistening.



"It's been really crazy out there. The streets are not being plowed and it's just icy from the rain," said Springfield resident Kaylee Piela.



The delivery drivers who work at the Dominoes in Springfield on Liberty Street had a hard time keeping up with the orders Wednesday night..

Some customers had to wait for over two hours.



"It ends up being hard because we have so many drivers and so many deliveries at a time and customers started getting angry and we can only do what we can do," said Piela.



She said one of those drivers that works at the Sumner Avenue location got into an accident this afternoon around 3 o'clock.

"He ended up hitting and getting into a collision with a plow truck and he totaled his car," she noted.



Springfield DPW Director Chris Cignoli said crews will be out all night and into tomorrow morning in order to get the roads ready for school and work.



"The snow really got matted down on some of the residential streets. It's hard. It's ice and it's very solid so we're really going to have a tough time plowing on that but getting out there with sand and salt afterwards," Cignoli said.



Mountain Road in Easthampton is still closed because of the dangerous conditions with the ice and is expected to be re-opened sometime Thursday.

