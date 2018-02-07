Fire at Sutton Place apartment in Agawam under investigation

A fire that broke out Wednesday night has forced some residents in Agawam to find another place to stay.

Agawam Deputy Fire Chief Matuszczak told Western Mass News a fire broke out inside one of the units at the Sutton Place Apartment complex around 7:35 p.m.

He noted the fire was contained to that one unit and did not impact the rest of the apartment building.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported. The fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal's Office and the Agawam Fire Inspector.

