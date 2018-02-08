Casino regulators continuing probe even after Wynn resigns

BOSTON (AP) - Massachusetts gambling regulators are continuing their probe of Wynn Resorts following the resignation of company CEO Steve Wynn over sexual misconduct allegations.

State Gaming Commission Executive Director Edward Bedrosian told the five-member panel Wednesday his staff is still "aggressively" pursuing its investigation into a $7.5 million settlement the company failed to disclose before the state selected Wynn over Mohegan Sun for the lucrative Boston-area casino license in 2013.

Bedrosian didn't provide a timeline, but said Wynn's resignation Tuesday raises additional questions, including how much influence he'll still wield in the company.

The commission launched an investigation last month after the allegations and settlement surfaced.

Wynn Resorts has promised to cooperate fully with the investigation. The company is building a $2.4 billion resort casino in Everett slated to open June 2019.

