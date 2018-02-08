Elementary school principal has come out as transgender

SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. (AP) - The principal of an elementary school in Swampscott has come out as transgender.

Tom Daniels publicly announced the change in a letter to parents on Tuesday and will now go by the name Shannon. The 52-year-old has been the principal of the Stanley Elementary School since 2012.

The Daily Item of Lynn reports that Daniels said the change toward presenting more female, including wearing more women's clothing, would begin next week.

In the letter Daniels - who identifies as both male and female and prefers to be referred to as Principal Daniels in school - made some suggestions about how parents can communicate the change to their children.

Daniels, who lives in Swampscott and is married with three children, said the struggle with gender identity began in elementary school.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.