Ice impacts start of school day for several districts

Driving school buses may not be easy, but imagine having to do so on a road full of ice.

The unsafe conditions forced some schools to delay school Thursday morning.

It's a decision just as important to the bus companies as it is to those who teach in the classrooms.

Bus doors opened up across western Massachusetts to pick up students for another school day after this storm, but their biggest concern is doing it safely.

Their biggest challenge today? Not the snow, but the ice.

"No traction and once you start to slip, you're going wherever God wants you to go. Icy roads are certainly the biggest nemesis," said Ray Schmuck with Durham School Services.

Durham School Services is in charge of districts across the state and the country, but in Holyoke, things were not looking good when Schmuck and his crew got to the yard at 4:30 a.m., preparing for a normal school day.

They arrived to a sheet of ice in the yard, buses filled from front to back with sheets of ice, and some buses even struggling to start.

"You got to clean the windshields, got to clean all the mirrors," Schmuck added.

The roads coming in weren't so great either, forcing more than a dozen schools to delay.