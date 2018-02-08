Springfield's mayor reacts to MassMutual's expansion plans

The news of MassMutual's expansion is drawing quick, positive reaction from city leaders.

No one is happier than Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.

When we stopped by Sarno's office this afternoon, he had just gotten off the phone with Governor Charlie Baker.

The governor had called to discuss the big MassMutual announcement.

Sarno told Western Mass News that he's not surprised by MassMutual's commitment to the city. He said that they have been an outstanding corporate citizen for more than 165 years.

The mayor noted that there is nearly $4 billion in economic development going on in the city from Union Station, CRRC, and MGM Springfield.

The mayor said that the bottom line is jobs.

"Using a horse racing term, this is a trifecta because it's a good four letter word - jobs - and expansion coming to the city of Springfield. That's what this administration is about...also great for the Commonwealth," Sarno explained.

Sarno told Western Mass News that the message is clear - that Springfield is open for business.

