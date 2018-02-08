Natural gas bills rising as temperatures drop

If you saw an increase in your gas bill this month, you are not alone.

Columbia Gas of Massachusetts’ customers saw a sharp increase due to a supply and demand issue.

We all remember the cold weather after Christmas and to start the new year.

Because of that cold, natural gas customers are feeling the pain this month with a sky high bill.

Columbia Gas of Massachusetts told Western Mass News they know your bill this month might be a little higher than you planned.

However, it is all because of the high demand for gas over the holidays.

"It’s supply and demand. We purchased gas from gas suppliers and the cost of gas that we purchased was higher than we paid in the past," said Columbia Gas spokesperson Andrea Luppi.

That news was not welcome for people who have to live with a tight budget.

Columbia Gas said the increase is because of the frigid temperatures in late December and early January.

The cold snap at the end of December into the new year caused more gas use. Compared to December 25 through January 8 of last year, this year’s temperatures were 56 percent colder.

Columbia Gas said they understand you needed the heat.

“You need to keep your families warm, especially over the holiday season. Everybody was home from school and on vacation so consumption was higher but we want to do everything we can to help our customers manage those bills,” Luppi said.

There are some options if you have a bill that is higher than you budgeted. Columbia Gas provides bill pay assistance and an energy efficiency program. They encourage concerned customers to visit their website.

