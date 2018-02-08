Westfield rallies for city native competing in the Olympics

A Westfield native is in South Korea as part of the USA women's hockey team.

Kasey Bellamy is about to embark on her third trip to the winter Olympics.

Bellamy's family and friends are holding a kickoff rally Thursday night.

At Amelia Ice Arena, a woman's hockey game is about to start, but before the game, they're honoring Bellamy.

Her friends and family are here giving out t-shirts and Bellamy is expected to Skype into the event to thank western Massachusetts for their support.

This isn't Bellamy's first trip to the Olympics. She was part of the silver medal team in Vancouver in 2010.

Bellamy also competed in Sochi in 2014.

Bellamy, along with her family and friends, are hoping the third time is the charm for a gold medal.

They are really so proud of her and all she's accomplished.

Bellamy and her team will compete on February 11 against Finland.

