Holyoke man pleads guilty to dealing cocaine

A Holyoke man has pleaded guilty to dealing cocaine.

The U.S. Attorney's office said that 43-year-old Raul Ramos pleaded guilty today in federal court in Springfield to one count of distribution and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

In November of 2016, Ramos was charged with distributing over 27 grams of cocaine in exchange for $1,300.

Prosecutors added that Ramos' charges were a result of an investigation into drug trafficking in Holyoke and Springfield.

U.S. District Court Judge Mark Mastroianni scheduled Ramos’ sentencing for May 3, 2018.

