MassMutual expansion to help regional economy

Springfield city leaders couldn't be happier about the MassMutual jobs expansion announcement.

Mayor Domenic Sarno has said that the city's economic future is bright.

Sarno was elated by the news. When we stopped by his office, he had just taken a call from Governor Charlie Baker about the good news.

"[Baker] was very excited and he appreciated continuing to work with myself and my team here," Sarno said.

There's excitement from the State House to City Hall.

Sarno said that it's the latest piece in the continued growth of Springfield's economy.

[RELATED: MassMutual to add 1,500 positions in Springfield]

"Using a horse racing term, this is a trifecta because it's a good four letter word - jobs - and expansion coming to the city of Springfield. That's what this administration is about...also great for the Commonwealth," Sarno added.

Sarno told Western Mass News that the city has nearly $4 billion in ongoing economic development ranging from newly opened Union Station, to CRRC, to MGM Springfield.

"The casino was the one piece that really turned people's attention and put a lot of eyes on Springfield. Frankly, I think it's a validation of the way the mayor and administration have gone about doing business," said Springfield Chief Development Officer Kevin Kennedy.

Kennedy told Western Mass News that the spinoff from the jobs announcement will reach beyond Springfield in many areas. The real estate market just one of them.

[RELATED: MassMutual to close Enfield,CT facility]

"You talk to a realtors in Northampton, they're pleased about this. You talk to a realtor anywhere in the Pioneer Valley, they'll be pleased about this," Kennedy said.

While Massachusetts reaps the economic benefits of the MassMutual expansion, Connecticut is feeling the pain.

The company announced that it is closing its facility in Enfield, which employs 1,500 people.

Western Mass News contacted MassMutual and spokesperson Jim Lacey told us this afternoon that the vast majority of the 1,500 Enfield employees are expected to be relocated to the MassMutual campus in Springfield.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.