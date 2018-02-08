Laptop battery caused fire inside Agawam apartment

A laptop battery is to blame for causing a fire inside an Agawam apartment Wednesday night.

Agawam Deputy Chief Frank Matuszczak told Western Mass News the laptop was charging inside the bedroom of one of the units at the Sutton Place Apartment complex when it overheated and sparked a fire.

Fortunately, no one was hurt but the fire displaced three residents.

Fire Officials could not confirm if the model of the laptop was part of a recall.

Stan Prager from Gogeeks Computer Rescue in East Longmeadow said there's a way to prevent this from happening to you.

"What I strongly recommend is that if you own a laptop especially if it’s a few years old you should check with the manufacturer and you can go online and do that just to see if there’s any kind of recall on your battery," said Prager.

If there is a recall you can get a new battery for free, to replace the potentially dangerous one.

Doing things like not leaving the laptop on a soft surface, or in a closed drawer can also prevent a fire.

"I do recommend that unlike a desk top, when your done with your laptop that you do power it down," Prager noted.

Shutting the computer off not only prevents fires, but can preserve the life of the computer.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.