Rally held in Northampton in support of DACA program

Those who have received citizenship through D.A.C.A. and those who support the program held a rally Thursday night at Northampton City Hall.

Thursday night's rally comes at a time when many lawmakers have been pushing for congress to pass a spending bill that would allow children who were brought to the United States illegally to stay.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals is an Obama-era program that protects illegal immigrants who entered the country as minors from being deported.

The Jewish community also stood in solidarity with the dreamers Thursday night in hopes that there will be a resolution soon.

"D.A.C.A. has opened a lot of opportunities for young folks, especially those who are college aged," Rocio, a student at Smith College said.



Rocio told Western Mass News she's unsure about her future after President Trump ended the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in September.

A March deadline is quickly approaching.



"Its really frustrating because time is so limited because we only have until March 5. It's just once that deadline passes, if we don't have a solution, I really don't know how to move forward," she added.



Rocio said if it wasn't for D.A.C.A. her life wouldn't be the same.



"I wouldn't have the opportunities to go to Smith [College] and to study and have a sense of security and my biggest fear is having that taken away," she noted.



"As a Jew with a long history of our people being refugees, this feels really important to me too and I'm very connected to it," said Northampton resident Cate Woolar.



The White House said President Trump will most likely not extend the March 5 deadline.

