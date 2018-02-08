Springfield Police arrest 1 after guns and drugs seized - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Springfield Police arrest 1 after guns and drugs seized

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Springfield Police said they seized an assault rifle, two pistols, over 200 grams of cocaine, and over 300 grams marijuana from a 34-year-old man on Thursday. 

Police recovered the firearms and drugs after conducting a search on 59 Better Way around 5:50 p.m.

Ryan Walsh, Spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department said Peter Mateo was arrested and charged with:

  • Trafficking in cocaine 200+ grams
  •  Possession of a Class D drug with intent to distribute
  • Possession of a large capacity firearm in a felony
  •  Two counts of possession of a firearm in a felony
  • Possession of a high capacity magazine/feeding device
  • Two counts of improper storage of firearm

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

