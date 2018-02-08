Springfield Police arrest 1 after guns and drugs seized

Springfield Police said they seized an assault rifle, two pistols, over 200 grams of cocaine, and over 300 grams marijuana from a 34-year-old man on Thursday.
Police recovered the firearms and drugs after conducting a search on 59 Better Way around 5:50 p.m.
Ryan Walsh, Spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department said Peter Mateo was arrested and charged with:
