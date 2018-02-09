Frigid with black ice and frost this morning

Make sure you dress warm this morning and be careful. It's frigid out there and we have some patchy black ice to deal with as well. High pressure will supply us with sunshine for a few hours this morning before clouds start to increase later on.

As high pressure heads east, a southwesterly wind flow will take hold today bringing in more moisture and clouds. Temps will reach near freezing this afternoon-still slightly below normal. An approaching warm front will bring scattered snow showers and flurries by this evening. While snow totals will be minor some slick spots are possible. South of the Pike, a coating is possible, then an inch or so is possible farther north. Some spots north of Rt. 2 could see up to 2" of snow. With the passage of the warm front it will not be as cold tonight.

Milder temps are on the way this weekend with temperatures climbing into the mid and upper 40s tomorrow. With a lingering front just to our north, expect clouds to stick around along with a few spotty rain showers here and there. An approaching cold front and area of low pressure will increase rain chances tomorrow night through midday Sunday. Most of us will see rain, but northwest Mass-into the hills and Berkshires-may see a brief icy mix then go to all rain. It will be a chilly, rainy Sunday with showers ending by the evening. Temperatures however will be into the lower 40's.

Clouds will decrease Monday with temperatures still into the 40's. It looks like the 40s stick around much of the week as cold, Arctic air remains trapped over central Canada so readings will remain above normal next week and there are no snowstorms in sight.