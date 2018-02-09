Unsettled weather continues along with a warm-up

Cold and cloudy across western Mass this evening and with a warm front moving through, scattered snow showers are possible into early tonight. As the warm front heads northward, snow showers will end and temperatures will begin to rise-climbing from the upper 20s around midnight to mid-30s by dawn.

We’ve got an unseasonably warm day on the way for Saturday with highs climbing to near 50 in the Springfield area! Unfortunately, not much for sunshine as an overcast sky will dominate the day. A light wind out of the south-southwest will keep dew points higher and a few showers are possible on occasion, but the day won’t be a washout. Showers become more likely by Saturday evening as a creeping front makes its way back into southern New England.

A slow-moving and almost drifting frontal boundary will be the big player this weekend for our weather. A few areas of low pressure will move along this front, bringing waves of precipitation. Rain becomes likely Saturday night and will continue through midday Sunday. A half inch of rain is likely with a few spots nearing an inch. Rain should be heavier farther southeast into RI, eastern CT and southeast Mass. It will be a raw day Sunday with highs in the 30s to near 40.

A cold front will move east early Monday morning with a few rain and snow showers, then lingering clouds for most of the day. Temperatures won’t move much and we return to the low 40s. It does get colder Monday night with clearing skies allowing temps to bottom out in the teens for most. High pressure will give us some sunshine early Tuesday, but an upper level system will bring clouds back for the afternoon and some scattered snow showers for Tuesday night.

Clouds diminish Wednesday and models are hinting at milder temperatures with highs near 50. This trend continues Thursday with temps possibly getting even milder ahead of a cold front. This front will bring rain showers that may change to a wintry mix before ending early Friday morning. Temps look chilly to end the week.

