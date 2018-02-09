Dairy co-op sends struggling farmers mental health info

WEST LEBANON, Vt. (AP) - A New England dairy cooperative sent its farmers information on mental health services in response to plummeting dairy prices.

Valley News reports Agri-Mark vice president Bob Wellington sent a letter to the cooperative's farmers last week concerning falling milk prices. The letter included information about mental health support and suicide prevention hotlines.

Paul Doton, who serves on Agri-Mark's board of directors, acknowledges the letter was "strongly worded" but says the cooperative wanted to make sure members knew there were resources for stress. According to a study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, agriculture workers die by suicide at higher rates than people in other industries.

Milk prices are predicted to fall for the third year in a row. Doton says pricing will be below the cost of production for most farmers in the region.

