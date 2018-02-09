West Springfield Police looking for missing man

Police in West Springfield are looking for the public's help in locating a missing man.

West Springfield Police said that 19-year-old Luis Rodriguez was last seen on January 15.

"[Rodrgiuez] most recently lived in the Birch Park Circle area of West Springfield with an uncle. He was recently reported missing by his mother, which was also confirmed by his uncle," police explained in a Facebook post.

Investigators believe that Rodriguez - who is is 5'4" tall, weighs 200 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair - may have visited or stayed in Holyoke since his disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Springfield Police at (413) 263-3210

