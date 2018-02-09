Police investigating shooting in Chicopee

Police are investigating after one man was shot late Thursday night in Chicopee.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that just after 10 p.m. Thursday, police received a call reporting shots fired in the area of 714 Chicopee Street.

Officers arrived on-scene and found a small pool of blood, but no victims or witnesses.

Wilk added that a short time later, police received a call indicating that two people suffering from gunshot wounds were privately transported to Baystate Medical Center.

Detectives went to Baystate and found one man who was shot in the back. They also located a four year old, who was with that man, who was not shot but rather was injured after possibly falling during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chicopee Police detective bureau at (413) 594-1740 or 'Text-a-Tip' to CRIMES (274637).

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.