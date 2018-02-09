North Adams man hits $1M prize on scratch ticket - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
BRAINTREE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

A Berkshire County man won a prize with a golden ticket, but it wasn't a trip to a chocolate factory.

Mass. Lottery officials said that John Luscier is the second person to hit a $1 million prize on the "Willy Wonka Golden Ticket" scratch ticket.

Luscier decided to take the cash option for his prize and took home a one-time payment of $650,000, less tax withholdings.

According to the Lottery, he plans on investing some of the winnings and using some for a vacation.

The store from which he purchases the ticket - Cumberland Farms in North Adams - will receive a $10,000 bonus.

Mass. Lottery noted that there are still two $4 million prizes and six $1 million prizes available on that "Willy Wonka Golden Ticket" scratch ticket.  The instant game also offers a second chance drawing for cash prizes and trips to Las Vegas for a chance to win up to $1 billion.

