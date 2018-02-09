New medical marijuana dispensary opens in Easthampton

A new medical marijuana dispensary is opening its doors in Easthampton for the first time.

Insa on Pleasant Street in Easthampton is having a grand opening right now.

Doors opened at the dispensary around 11:30 a.m. Friday.

It is Easthampton's first medical marijuana dispensary.

The facility used to be called Hampden Care Facility, but changed in January to reflect two major types of cannabis.

The facility has 30,000 square feet of cultivation room and grows eight different strains of cannabis.

The facility expects to serve around 50 patients per day.

"Today's a great day. This has been five years in the making. To be able to welcome the patients here in Easthampton and western Massachusetts, we're very excited to finally be at this point," said Mark Zatyark with Insa.

This is only the second medical marijuana dispensary to open in western Massachusetts.

Northampton has the other one, but doesn't grow marijuana yet.

