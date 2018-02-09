Monson Police investigating late-night disturbance

Police are investigating after gunfire rang out in a Monson neighborhood Thursday night.

Monson Police said in a Facebook post that around 10 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a report of a disturbance at a home on Old Stagecoach Drive.

The resident reportedly told officers that an acquaintance and three strangers arrived at the house, then a fight broke out inside the home.

"During the altercation, one of the strangers pulled a handgun on the resident and attempted to rob him. A second acquaintance who had been visiting the home was also armed with a handgun. He attempted to intervene but was stripped of his handgun by one of the individuals and robbed of his gun and cash," police explained.

As the individuals fled the area, the victim reported that a shot was fired at the home and hit a window, but no injuries were reported.

Investigators have tentatively identified at least one person involved. Police noted that charges are expected and additional charges may be pending.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Monson Police Det. Adam Szymanski at (413) 893-9500 ext. 116.

