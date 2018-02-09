Field Trip Friday: Maureen's Sweet Shoppe, East Longmeadow

It's that time of year once again. Valentine's Day is upon us and like many of us, you may be faced with that annual dilemma: what do I get my significant other?

On this edition of Field Trip Friday, we take a ride to East Longmeadow to Maureen's Sweet Shoppe.

"We got started in 2009. We started in a kiosk in a mall actually, but we couldn't make our product there, so we actually found our first location within a year of that," said owner Maureen Basile.

Maureen's new location allows her to make her perfected, original recipes on a daily basis.

However, why go to a chocolatier when you can just pick up a box of chocolates anywhere? It's all about freshness and quality.

"When you buy something in a grocery store that's in a box, it's been packaged six or eight months ahead of time. You're getting something that was made in a day or two when you buy it here," Basile noted.

At Maureen's, you can find all kinds of chocolates. Of course, for Valentine's Day, the biggest sellers are chocolate covered fruit.

"We do chocolate covered strawberries, chocolate covered pineapple, kiwi, anything you can imagine, I've dipped in chocolate," Basile said.

Of course, this time of year, Basile told Western Mass News the chocolate covered strawberries are the biggest seller and you have your choice of three different kinds of chocolate.

"Milk chocolate is our number one seller. A lot of people are gearing toward the darker chocolate now because of the health benefits. White is like the third runner up, but it's gaining popularity back again," Basile added.

While the chocolate covered strawberries can be dipped day-of, another popular dipped fruit, like chocolate covered cherries, need to be made a couple of days in advance.

"We make them a little bit in advance because what happens is the center will liquefy, so when you bite into it you get this drippy, juicy sweetness along with the maraschino cherry that's inside and it's just an amazing treat," Basile explained.

You may be wondering if it's too late to get my order in. Not too worry, Maureen's got you covered.

"So the perfect time is now while we are making everything to get your orders in or we'll have plenty next week if you just want to stop in," Basile said.

So whether you are looking for that perfect Valentine's Day sweet for that someone special or you are now just craving that perfect piece of handmade chocolate, then you need take a field trip to East Longmeadow to Maureen's Sweet Shoppe.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.