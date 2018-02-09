MassDOT patching large potholes in Southampton

It's pothole season and for examples, you don't have to drive too far in western Massachusetts.

This week's weather has been prime for cracks in our roads and today, a portion of Route 10 was closed in Southampton to make repairs.

It's much needed relief on Route 10 in Southampton as MassDOT crews patched up large potholes in the portion of road that runs right by the fire department and town hall.

"This is the worst I remember," said Kosta Tarailikyf of Southampton.

The site of a paving crew is a welcomed one to Tarailikyf, who had this to say about the road's condition.

"Terrible, but they are repairing them, so that is a good thing," Tarailikyf added.

Earlier this week, crews cleared the potholes of extra rocks and dirt, but didn't fill them.

MassDOT said that filling them in is weather and operations dependent, making for tough travel conditions on a well traveled stretch of road in town.

"[How bad would you say the potholes were?] On a scale of 1-10? I would say 8 to 9. They are pretty bad," said Scott Madsen of Southampton.

MassDOT said that they rely on your help to find out about those pothole problems. They said that since October, they have filled in 900 of those 10 percent were reported by the public.

It's something that Madsen told Western Mass News is a helpful tool for anyone in western Massachusetts.

"Absolutely, it seems better than it used to be they used to be a lot longer in getting to them," Madsen noted.

