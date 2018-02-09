Portion of Northampton St. in Easthampton closed

A portion of a busy Easthampton roadway is closed to traffic.

Easthampton Police said that earlier today, a vehicle crashed into a utility pole on Northampton Street.

That street is closed between West Street and Florence Road for an unknown period of time, so that crews can work to repair that pole.

Police noted that while detours have been set up, traffic is backing up along several streets in the area.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area if possible.

