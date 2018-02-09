Local businesses prepare for Valentine's Day rush

On Valentine's Day, love means big business for a lot of places in western Massachusetts.

Roses are red, violets are blue, and Valentine's Day means green with billions spent on nationally flowers.



"Roses are the number one item," said Karen Randall with Randall's Farm and Greenhouse.



Randall said that it's the calm before the storm with the busiest shopping days before and on Valentine's Day. She said that while the dozen red roses are quite popular, they aren't the only flowers heading out the door.



"We sell a lot of tulips, carnations, hydrangeas, things maybe it's their sweethearts favorite flower or their mom or daughter," Randall added.



The National Retail Federation said that Americans will spend $19.6 billion this upcoming Valentine's Day. Each person on average will shell out $143.56.



Breaking down that $19.6 billion:

Jewelry - $4.7 billion

Evening out - $3.7 billion

Flowers - $2 billion

Clothing - $1.9 billion

Gift cards - $1.5 billion

Greeting cards - $894 million

The National Retail Federation said that even more consumers will be spending their money on candy this year. In fact, it's up to 55 percent from 50 last year for a total of $1.8 billion spent on chocolates.

"Flowers and chocolate go hand in hand on Valentine's Day," said Maureen Basile with Maureen's Sweet Shoppe.



That has meant a busy week of making for Maureen's Sweet Shoppe in East Longmeadow



"Chocolate covered strawberries, chocolate covered cherries, caramels," Basile explained.



Basile told Western Mass News that Valentine's Day is one of their biggest holidays that brings back a lot of familiar faces to their store.



"We get to know our customers. When they come in, we ask about their kids and their spouses and it's just great," Basile added.



If you're planning to skip out on the heart day festivities, you won't be left out. The NRF said that a quarter of consumers will instead treat themselves or maybe spend some time with family and friends.

