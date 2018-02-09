Springfield Water and Sewer warns of person posing as employee

We have a consumer alert now for Springfield residents.

The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission said Friday that they've received reports of someone claiming to be their employee and entering homes.

The commission is reminding residents of how to protect your family.

The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission released a whole list of ways to keep your family safe.

Officials told Western Mass News that they've recently received reports that someone claiming to be a commission employee who attempted to gain entry into Springfield homes.

There was one call yesterday and one today from the Indian Orchard area.

Keep in mind, payments and other account transactions are only accepted by mail, on-line, or at designated payment locations.

Commission employees never ask for cash payments, money transfers, or refunds while at a customer's home.

The commission said that you should always check for an official ID, which will have a number on it that you can call to verify their employment.

Commission employees drive blue or white vehicles with official license plates and the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission seal is displayed on the vehicle.

In most cases, commission work is done by appointment.

If you suspect that someone is posing as a commission employee, do not let them into your home and call police.

